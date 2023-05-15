Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead inside Pilsen apartment

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead inside her apartment Sunday afternoon in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Aleshia Carter, 33, was found unresponsive around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in her apartment in the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her autopsy results are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.