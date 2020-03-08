Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots man after exchanging gunfire in Forest Glen

An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a man Sunday in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side after the person opened fire on him, according to Chicago police.

About 8:30 a.m., the officer was heading into work and noticed someone “tampering with a vehicle” in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue, police said.

He identified himself as a police officer and attempted to intervene, but the 27-year-old man fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said. The officer returned fire and the man fled in a waiting car.

The man later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital for further treatment.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, police said. The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per department policy.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident for possible charges against the man who was shot.