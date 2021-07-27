Off-duty Cook County Forest Preserve officer attacked in Hyde Park

An off-duty Cook County Forest Preserve police officer was attacked Tuesday morning in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The officer, 33, was outside around 3 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a man got out of a black SUV and attacked him, police said. Following a struggle, the attacker fled the scene, according to police.

The officer suffered minor scraps and refused treatment, police said.

No one was in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP