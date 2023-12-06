Off-duty Cook County law enforcement official wounded after gun accidentally discharges

An off-duty law enforcement official accidentally shot himself in his thigh Wednesday afternoon in West Town.

At about 2:26 p.m., a 60-year-old off-duty Electronic Monitoring Unit investigator sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh after his gun accidentally discharged while he was in the 1700 block of West Division.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

An off-duty Electronic Monitoring Unit investigator was injured this afternoon when his gun accidentally discharged at that location. The investigator is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Chicago Police are handling the investigation.

Area Three detectives are investigating.