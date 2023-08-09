Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's police officer shot on Chicago's South Side: CFD

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's police officer was shot Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department says the shooting occurred at 47th St. and Cicero Ave. in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The officer was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to CFD.

The circumstances of the shooting, or where the officer was shot, were not immediately known.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back later for more details.