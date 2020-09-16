Off-duty cop, gunman exchange fire in West Town

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchange gunfire with an armed person Tuesday in West Town.

The officer was stopped in his vehicle at a stop sign about 9:40 p.m. when he saw a male get out of a silver sedan with a handgun in the 700 block of North Noble Street, Chicago police said.

The officer announced himself, “at which time an exchange of gunfire occurred,” according to police.

No injuries were reported, though the officer’s vehicle was damaged, police said. The male with the handgun got back in the sedan and fled.

Area Three detectives are investigating.