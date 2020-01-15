Off-duty correctional officer hurt in South Side hit-and-run crash

An off-duty correctional officer with the Cook County sheriff’s office was hurt in an hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

A vehicle was driving north in the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when it was struck by a second vehicle that failed to yield at an intersection, Chicago police said.

The vehicle that failed to yield continued without stopping and was abandoned nearby, police said. The vehicle had been totaled, and the driver ran away.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said. He was an off-duty Cook County correctional officer, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokesman Matt Walberg.