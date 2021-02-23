Off-duty CPD officer uninjured after shots fired from vehicle following him in Bridgeport

Police are searching for the occupants two vehicles that followed an off-duty officer Sunday in Bridgeport and fired shots, but didn’t strike him.

The 43-year-old was driving west on 31st Street about 2 a.m. when he saw the vehicles following him, according to a statement from Chicago police.

When the man made a U-turn in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue, someone in one of the cars fired shots, damaging the man’s car, police said.

The victim was an off-duty Chicago police officer, according to police sources.

The two vehicles drove away north on Ashland Avenue, police said. No arrest was made.