Off-duty Lake County correctional officer killed in hit-and-run: officials

An off-duty correctional officer was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jor.

What we know:

Early Saturday morning, an off-duty correctional officer was at Route 30 and Austin Avenue in Schererville, Ind. when his car was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The officer was taken to a Chicago hospital where he later died. He worked as a correctional officer with the Lake County Jail for almost nine years.

The off-duty officer was later identified as Ronald T. Jones, 58. Jones leaves behind two children.

The search for the offender is ongoing. The Schererville Police Department is investigating the incident.

"His coworkers remember him as a kind, dedicated man who performed his duties with an exceptional level of professionalism. My deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life and service," Martinz said.

