Off-duty Lynwood police officer shoots person

Lynwood police have launched an investigation after an off-duty police officer shot someone Sunday in the south suburb.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Glenwood Dyer Road near a gas station.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.

This story is developing…