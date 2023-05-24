Offender dead, K-9 officer killed in the line of duty after 'exchange of gunfire' in Geneva

An offender is dead and a K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty in suburban Geneva Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:57 p.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies received information about a carjacking that occurred in Aurora.

During the investigation, a sheriff's deputy located the vehicle in question in the area of Randall Road and Silver Glen in South Elgin.

A traffic stop of the vehicle was attempted, but the vehicle refused to stop and deputies initiated a pursuit.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle that was carjacked, a gray Honda Accord, fled from police throughout central and northern parts of Kane County before the pursuit ended with the offending vehicle being stopped by Kane County deputies at Randall and Fabyan Parkway.

Hudson - K-9 officer killed in the line of duty

The offender driving the vehicle had fled from other officers from various agencies in the days prior, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies stopped the Honda Accord, a K-9 officer, Hudson, was deployed to subdue the offender as he displayed a weapon toward deputies.

An exchange of gunfire occurred and K-9 Hudson and the offender were struck.

Hudson died from his injuries and the suspect was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Hudson was named after an Illinois State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty a few years ago. Hudson has been with the force for about six or seven years, mainly working in narcotics, the sheriff's office said.

Three deputies were also transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

The offender's name is not known, however, the sheriff's office said he was a male offender.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force along with other assisting agencies continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations division at 630-444-1103.