Offender ditches stolen SUV on Lake Shore Drive after realizing 8-year-old boy was inside

A woman's SUV was stolen in Streeterville Thursday afternoon with an 8-year-old boy inside.

At about 3:38 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was loading up her Porsche SUV in the 100 block of East Lake Shore Drive when an unknown offender approached her in a silver-colored Lexus SUV and demanded her vehicle, police said.

When the offender realized there was an 8-year-old boy in the backseat of the Porsche, the offender abandoned the vehicle in the 200 block of East Lake Shore Drive and fled.

There are no offenders in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.