Offender smashed front windows of 4 Chicago businesses, tampered with cash registers: police

Four businesses were damaged in a matter of minutes on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning.

In each instance, the offender entered a business by smashing the front glass windows, police said.

The cash registers were then tampered with before the offender fled the scene.

The crimes occurred at the following locations and times:

6000 Block of North Broadway, on Nov. 18, between 3:40 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Chicago police have not released a description of the offender.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.