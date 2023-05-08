Areanah Preston shooting: Persons of interest in custody in officer's death

Multiple persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston on Saturday.

Preston, 24, was shot and killed around 1:42 a.m. during a robbery in front of her home near 81st Street and Blackstone Avenue in Avalon Park. She was found laying in the front yard.

An autopsy found that Preston died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Sunday.

"The officer picked her up, put her in the back of his car, and immediately brought her to U of C hospital where she succumbed to her injuries early this morning," said Interim Police Supt. Eric Carter said.

Carter said Preston had just finished her work shift. She had worked for the department for three years.

Loyola University confirms she was on track to graduate May 13 with a Masters of Jurisprudence from the School of Law.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Dozens of Chicago police joined a processional as Preston’s body was taken from the University of Chicago Medical Center to the Medical Examiner’s office.

"I’m outraged and devastated by this horrific violence against a public servant and will do everything to support the family and CPD during this traumatic time," said Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson in a statement.

Preston was assigned to CPD’s 5th district at 727 E. 111th St. Many of her colleagues described her as intelligent and well-liked.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the wife of Chicago’s top cop, a former police supervisor coached the young patrolwoman’s high school cheerleading team and remembered her as "an absolute sweetheart."

"She always had something funny to say and was guaranteed to pass on her infectious smile," former police Capt. Saadia Carter said of Preston. "She did not deserve this!"

Related article

Preston’s aunt Norma Mhoon said in a Facebook video posted Sunday that it "weakens me to even think that she’s gone."

"She’s a very good sweetheart," Mhoon said. "A very nice person: educated, intelligent in every way, striving for her master’s, her goals and everything. She was just doing such a great job. And this happened to her. It’s unbelievable."

Preston’s killing will be considered a line-of-duty death by the department, entitling her family to additional benefits, Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara said Sunday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.