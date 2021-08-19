Officer convicted of stealing drugs, money fired from Chicago Police Department

Convicted criminal David Salgado is officially fired from the Chicago Police Department.

A jury convicted Salgado and his former partner, Xavier Elizondo, on several corruption counts in October of 2019.

The two were accused of enlisting people to lie to judges, who then approved search warrants the officers used to steal money, drugs and cigarettes.

Elizondo and Salgado carried out their scheme between at least June 2017 and January 2018 while working on the department’s gang crime squad, prosecutors said.

They worked with two people who, posing as confidential informants, provided false information to persuade judges to sign the officers’ search warrants.

Last summer, Salgado received a nearly six year sentence and his partner got a seven year sentence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown recommended Salgado be fired last September.

The decision was released Thursday in light of a June hearing.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



