Officer dies after searching for teens who fell through ice at Ohio lake; 1 girl also dies

A 13-year-old boy is the lone survivor of an incident that claimed two lives at Rocky Fork State Park Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., authorities learned of two teenagers who had fallen through the ice and into the frigid waters near the North Shore boat docks.

Officials said the boy managed to get out of the water, but divers had to pull the 16-year-old girl out. Both were transported to a local hospital, where doctors later declared the girl dead.

Before the teens were found, Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency and had to be transported to the Highland District Hospital. Doctors later pronounced him dead.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said in a news release. "Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service."

Lagore served ODNR for 15 years and was in charge of the department’s first K-9 academy.

"When he wasn’t proudly serving ODNR, Officer Lagore enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, loved history, and enjoyed vacations with his family," the news release said.

Lagore leaves behind his wife, Michelle, his two sons and his K-9 partner, Sarge.

This story was reported from Atlanta.