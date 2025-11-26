Officer and driver injured after vehicle flees CPD stop, crashes on South State Street: police

The Brief A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Englewood struck an officer’s foot before speeding away, police said. The fleeing car later rear-ended an SUV, sending the SUV’s driver and the officer to the hospital in fair condition. Police arrested the driver and detained the passenger; charges and citations are pending as Area One Detectives investigate.



Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle fled Chicago Police during a traffic stop on Friday in Englewood, according to police.

What we know:

Around 8:24 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5700 block of S. State Street. When they approached the gray sedan, officers saw a female driver and a male passenger. As they approached, the car fled the scene northbound, hitting the officer on the foot in the process.

A short time later, the car rear-ended a black SUV on the 2600 block of S. State Street, driven by a woman. The woman was transported to Insight Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he is in fair condition.

The offending driver was arrested by police. The male passenger was also detained.

Citations and charges are pending.

Area One Detectives are investigating.