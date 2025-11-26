Officer and driver injured after vehicle flees CPD stop, crashes on South State Street: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle fled Chicago Police during a traffic stop on Friday in Englewood, according to police.
What we know:
Around 8:24 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5700 block of S. State Street. When they approached the gray sedan, officers saw a female driver and a male passenger. As they approached, the car fled the scene northbound, hitting the officer on the foot in the process.
A short time later, the car rear-ended a black SUV on the 2600 block of S. State Street, driven by a woman. The woman was transported to Insight Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.
The officer was transported to a hospital where he is in fair condition.
The offending driver was arrested by police. The male passenger was also detained.
Citations and charges are pending.
Area One Detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.