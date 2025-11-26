Expand / Collapse search

Officer and driver injured after vehicle flees CPD stop, crashes on South State Street: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 26, 2025 10:38pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Englewood struck an officer’s foot before speeding away, police said.
    • The fleeing car later rear-ended an SUV, sending the SUV’s driver and the officer to the hospital in fair condition.
    • Police arrested the driver and detained the passenger; charges and citations are pending as Area One Detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle fled Chicago Police during a traffic stop on Friday in Englewood, according to police.

What we know:

Around 8:24 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5700 block of S. State Street. When they approached the gray sedan, officers saw a female driver and a male passenger. As they approached, the car fled the scene northbound, hitting the officer on the foot in the process.

A short time later, the car rear-ended a black SUV on the 2600 block of S. State Street, driven by a woman. The woman was transported to Insight Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he is in fair condition.

The offending driver was arrested by police. The male passenger was also detained.

Citations and charges are pending. 

Area One Detectives are investigating.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoNews