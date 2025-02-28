Officer-involved shooting reported in Chicago's East Side neighborhood: COPA

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 3800 block of East 112th Street, in the East Side neighborhood.

Details on the shooting and possible injuries have not been released.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.