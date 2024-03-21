Officer, suspect shot in Humboldt Park: What we know

A Chicago police officer and a suspect were shot in Humboldt Park Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Avers Avenue and West Ferdinand Street.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle and the person inside fired at officers, prompting them to return fire, according to CPD.

One officer and the suspect were shot and injured. Their conditions are unknown.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) also responded to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.