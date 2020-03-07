Officer-involved shooting reported in suburban Phoenix: Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer of south suburban Phoenix.

A Phoenix police officer shot someone about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Halsted and 152nd Street, according Illinois State Police.

An on-duty officer noticed a car parked at a gas station near the intersection, Phoenix police said in a statement. The officer discovered that the car matched the description of a car wanted for fleeing from police in South Holland earlier in the day.

Another officer arrived at the gas station and the pair approached the 2018 Dodge Challenger in their squad cars with their emergency lights activated, police said. One of the officers parked behind the Challenger, while the other stopped in front.

As the officers stepped out of their cars, the driver of the Challenger reversed and hit a squad car, nearly striking an officer, police said. Then, the driver lurched forward and struck the other squad car, trapping the second officer in the driver’s side door.

“In the fear and safety of their lives,” both officers fired shots into the car, hitting the driver, police said. He managed to drive off into Harvey.

About 10 minutes later, a woman called Phoenix police and told authorities that a relative was in her home in the 15300 block of 5th Avenue with a gunshot wound, police said.

There, officers noticed the Challenger was parked in the driveway of the home, police said.

Advertisement

Inside, authorities found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the elbow, arm and leg, police said. Officers confirmed he was the driver of the Challenger.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released, police said. He is not in custody at this time.

The two officers were taken to Ingalls Hospital for a mandated drug screening, per policy in officer-involved shootings, police said.

Investigators noticed a “weapon” inside of the Challenger, police said.

“At this time the investigation is open and ongoing,” state police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said in an email.

Phoenix, located between Harvey and South Holland, is about 19 miles south of the Loop and has about 1,900 residents.