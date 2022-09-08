Man armed with gun fatally shot by Zion police: officials

A man was fatally shot by Zion police Thursday night.

At about 6:20 p.m., a person called the Zion Police to report a relative, a 47-year-old man, was trying to break into her home in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue.

The caller said she had an order of protection against the relative, police said.

According to preliminary information, two officers arrived at the home and located the man near a back door.

Officers began speaking to him. At that time, the man produced a firearm, turned and faced the officers with the firearm and refused to drop it, police said.

The man then began firing shots at the officers.

The officers retreated, and the man ran about one block west with the firearm, police said.

A third Zion officer then encountered the man and shot him.

The man's firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Officers then attempted life-saving efforts, and the man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were shot.

Police determined the caller did have an order of protection against the man, however, the man had not yet been served with the order.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating.