Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's West Side: COPA

Chicago's police oversight agency said it is responding to an officer-involved shooting on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Kilbourn sometime Wednesday. The exact time has not yet been released.

Chicago's civilian police oversight agency (COPA) is asking if anyone has any information related to this incident, to contact the agency at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.