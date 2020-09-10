Officers find 3 children home alone in Crown Point, charges pending

Police found three children alone Sept. 2 in a home in Crown Point, Indiana.

Officers responded to a home after a 911 hang-up call and heard a girl inside the home calling for her mother, Crown Point police said. Police were able to talk to the girl, who was 6-years-old, through the door and convinced her to open it.

Once inside, officers were able to comfort and calm the girl and her 2-year-old sister, while checking the home to see if any other children needed medical attention, police said. The 6-year-old girl told officers about a 6-month-old who was asleep in a back bedroom.

The 6-month-old began to cry, but was soothed by one officer as others worked to locate the parents, according to police. The mother eventually returned home.

Charges are pending against the mother and The Department of Child Services is also investigating.