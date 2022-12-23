Officials from agencies across Chicagoland urge drivers to use caution or just stay home

Agencies like the Illinois and Indiana State Police along with Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation say it's just not worth the risk to drive in this weather.

Parts of northern Indiana are under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning and the state police there are strongly urging drivers to stay off the roads.

On Thursday night as holiday travelers tried to beat the storm and get out of dodge, at least 40 crashes were reported in northwest Indiana.

"What you're dealing with is blowing snow. You can go from a tenth of a mile visibility, which is not great, but it's better than nothing, to visibility of 10 feet. So you'll go from a relatively decent speed down to nothing, and if you're not ready for that blowing and drifting snow you can find yourself in a ditch, or worse, against a wall," Indiana State Polcie Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

There have been a few crashes reported Friday morning so far. Trooper Rodger Goines with Illinois State Patrol warns that even when road look clear, there is likely black ice.

"Traffic has been pretty light and people have been listening and staying in," Goines said.

State Police are saying ramps on and off the highways as well as bridges are big problem areas for drivers.

The main concern for drivers is the wind which has been flowing snow flurries across the roads making it hard for drivers to see, officials say.

Meanwhile, in the city, the Chicago DSS says crews have made great progress with the main streets are now shifting focus to the neighborhoods.

The department has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles to begin clearing residential streets.

Salt spreaders have been working since the winter weather system began Thursday morning to ensure that main roads are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and other travelers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

CTA buses were rerouted away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive this morning due to snow gusts coming off of the lake.

Frigid cold and slick road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, and residents are urged to take precautions while traveling. DSS staff is actively monitor the weather and ground conditions.