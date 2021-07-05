Officials surveying Rockton residents on the impact of the Chemtool fire

Officials want to hear from people impacted by the fire at the Chemtool plant near Rockton on June 13.

The Winnebago County Health Department is launching a survey to measure if and how the chemical plant explosion affected residents' health.

The fire sent black smoke into the sky for days and caused the evacuation of nearly 100 homes.

Last month, homeowners in Rockton had filed a class-action lawsuit against Chemtool and seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit stated that Chemtool and its parent company were inattentive and failed to take proper actions to prevent the fire.

Homeowners in the area have dealt with toxic odors and damaged homes.

A health official says the survey is not intended to imply that hazardous materials were identified in the area.