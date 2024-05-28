Mayor Johnson unveils next phase of O'Hare Airport expansion project

Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled the design of Satellite Concourse 1, the first major component of the ongoing expansion and modernization project at O'Hare International Airport.

The new concourse will serve both international and domestic passengers. It is one of the largest undertakings of the O’Hare 21 Terminal Area Plan.

O'Hare 21 aims to transform O’Hare’s terminal complex into a modern, efficient global hub designed to create a more comfortable experience for travelers.

"Chicago’s airports play a critical role in the country’s aviation system and our local economy, impacting more than 700,000 jobs across the region and contributing more than $70 billion in economic activity. Investments in our airports are truly investments in our communities, generating new career opportunities for the people and families of Chicago and creating generational wealth among local entrepreneurs," said Mayor Johnson.

During the mayor's announcement Tuesday morning, architectural renderings for Satellite Concourse 1 were on display. The design team is being led by Chicago architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) with Ross Barney Architects, Juan Gabriel Moreno Architects (JGMA), and Arup.

"We designed the new satellite concourse to create a frictionless experience for travelers, on par with the best airports in the world," said SOM Design Partner Scott Duncan. "The gate lounges feature column-free expanses for easy wayfinding, high ceilings to optimize views, and a daylighting strategy to help align the body's natural rhythms — all to make the experience of air travel more pleasurable."

The new concourse will add 19 new gates. The expansion plan also calls for a second satellite concourse, a new O’Hare Global Terminal replacing Terminal 2, and an underground tunnel connecting the areas.

Satellite Concourse 1 is expected to be completed in 2028.