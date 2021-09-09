O'Hare Airport's billion dollar airfield transformation complete

After 16 years, the O’Hare Modernization Program (OMP) is finally coming to an end.

On Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the Chicago Department of Aviation and other airline executives to mark the completion of the $6-billion dollar airfield transformation.

Mayor Lightfoot says eliminating the "four-way" stop sign runway design is already cutting down on flight delays.

"With the correcting of the runways, and making them run parallel, OMP has resulted in a 64% reduction of delays over the life of the project," Lightfoot said.

The modernization project was first introduced in 2001. Construction began in 2005.

