O’Hare Hilton opens as vaccine site for public transit employees

The Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel on Friday began administering coronavirus vaccines to public transportation workers.

The site, which is not open to the public, will dispense shots from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

"These vaccines provide a source of optimism for a return to normal operations as we continue working to keep Chicago connected to the world throughout this pandemic," CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in a statement.

Appointments will be required for all vaccinations and walk-ins will not be allowed. The site will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.

Vaccines at the O’Hare site will be limited to airport employees and other public transit workers with agencies such as the CTA, Metra and PACE, as well as taxi and ride share drivers, according to the CDA.

About 500 people will be vaccinated daily.

The site will prioritize vaccinating first responders and security personnel, followed by public transit personnel who have direct contact with passengers, including flight crews, bus drivers and taxi drivers, the CDA said. Once those groups are immunized, appointments will open for pilots and mechanics, followed by all other airport employees in accordance with Chicago’s vaccine rollout phases.

Midway employees can make appointments at the O’Hare facility, and mobile teams will conduct vaccination events at Midway in the future, according to the CDA.