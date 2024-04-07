O'Hare International Airport adds new nonstop flight to Rome with ITA Airways

Travelers at O'Hare International Airport can now book a new, nonstop flight to Rome, thanks to ITA Airways.

The City of Chicago announced the new flight on Sunday, which takes off from O'Hare airport and lands at Rome-Leonardo da Vinci Flumicino International Airport in the Italian capital.

This new route will operate six times per week but will increase in June to seven times per week.

City officials say this summer will be the first time that O'Hare airport has offered direct flights to three Italian cities, according to officials.

American Airlines will have flights available to Venice in June and will continue its summer service to Rome. United Airlines will also have summer service to Rome and Milan, according to officials.

"On behalf of Mayor Brandon Johnson and the entire City of Chicago, I thank our partners at ITA Airways for their investment in the Chicago market," said Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee of the CDA, which owns and operates Chicago O’Hare and Midway International Airports. "O’Hare is serving its largest number of Italian destinations ever in 2024, and this new route will help connect the people of Chicago to all of the rich culture and history that Rome has to offer."

To learn more about the new flight, visit O'Hare airport's website here.