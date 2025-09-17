O'Hare, Midway airports rank below average in passenger satisfaction study

The Brief Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports ranked below average in the latest J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. O’Hare ranked 16th out of 20 in the "mega" category, while Midway ranked 19th out of 27 in the "large" category. Overall airport satisfaction is rising across North America, driven by improvements in food, retail, and travel ease.



Chicago’s two major airports landed below average in a new study ranking overall passenger satisfaction across North America.

What we know:

Despite the low marks for O’Hare and Midway, the J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study shows overall satisfaction with airports across the continent is trending upward.

On a 1,000-point scale, scores rose by 10 points from last year, with notable improvements in food, beverage and retail options, as well as ease of travel.

"A big part of this recent increase in passenger satisfaction is due to recently completed improvements in many airport facilities themselves. A few big capital improvement projects have now been completed and many more are underway or about to break ground," Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power, said in a statement.

Local perspective:

The study found O’Hare International Airport ranked 16th out of 20 in the "mega" category, which includes airports with more than 33 million passengers a year. It received a score of 586 out of 1,000.

Midway International Airport ranked 19th out of 27 in the "large" category, covering airports serving between 10 million and 32.9 million travelers annually. It scored 631 out of 1,000.

The study, which surveyed more than 30,000 people, looked at several factors, including:

Ease of travel through airport

Level of trust with airport

Terminal facilities

Airport staff

Departure/to airport experience

Food, beverage and retail

Arrival/from airport experience

Dig deeper:

No. 1 on the list of mega airports was Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, large was John Wayne Airport in Orange County, and medium was Indianapolis International.

To check out the full study, click HERE.