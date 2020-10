article

A 54-year-old Toledo, Ohio man faces felony burglary and looting charges, according to Chicago police.

Nathaniel Givens faced one felony count of burglary and a felony count of looting, police said.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday officer identified Givens as being a person wanted for allegedly burglarizing a retail store in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

He appeared in bond court Saturday.