Naperville police expand search for missing woman last seen on July 30

The Brief Authorities launched a large-scale search Monday at Springbrook Prairie for a woman missing since July 30. Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen walking near Sudbury Street in Naperville. Police say there’s no indication of foul play but continue to seek tips from the public.



Authorities in Naperville are expanding their search in hopes of finding a missing woman who disappeared last month in the western suburb.

What we know:

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, officials said Naperville PD and the Naperville Emergency Management Agency would be conducting a large-scale search at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve for Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede.

The search would involve 30 to 40 trained volunteers and K9 teams.

The preserve and parking lots will remain open, but officials wanted to alert visitors to the increased activity and that they should avoid interfering with search operations.

The backstory:

Abosede, 46, was last seen on July 30 in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street, according to the Naperville Police Department. She was walking in a residential neighborhood.

Abosede is described as a Black woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs.

Police said the only item she had with her at the time was a white water bottle.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Abosede’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.