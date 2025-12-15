Ben Johnson shares updates on key injuries, as the Bears consider 'All options' for Rome Odunze

It was a day mixed with good news, decent news and uncertain news for the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Coach Ben Johnson had updates on Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and a key player on defense, who might make a return this weekend.

Here are the latest updates from the Bears on a few key injuries following the win over the Browns.

Tremaine Edmunds’ status

The Bears placed Tremaine Edmunds on injured reserve before the Bears’ win over the Steelers. D’Marco Jackson filled in nicely in his stead, but the Bears might get their starting linebacker back into the fold.

The Bears activated Edmunds’ 21-day practice window on Monday.

This means the linebacker has a chance to play on Saturday against Green Bay in a game that could decide the winner of the NFC North.

If Edmunds does return, it might look similar to how the Bears handled TJ Edwards’ return against the Packers. The Bears kept Edwards on a snap count, and increased his number of reps as he got back into game speed.

The same could apply to Edmunds. However, even though Edmunds has missed the last four games he’s still one of the league leaders in interceptions. Edmunds doesn’t need to push himself, either.

D’Marco Jackson has filled in well, and has become dependable for the Bears’ defense.

"D-Jack's interception there in the third quarter, that was really a turning point for us," Johnson said. "That was the spark that kind of ignited us on offense."

Luther Burden’s ankle injury

Luther Burden III led the Bears with seven receptions for 84 yards against the Browns. He didn’t finish the game, as he left with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

On Monday, Johnson said the team is going to monitor his injury as Burden is currently listed as day-to-day.

"His ankle is something we're working through and talking about," Johnson said. "We'll see how this week goes in terms of whether we will have him available Saturday night or not, but it's more of a day-by-day type of deal with him."

His status for Saturday is to be determined. Without Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus would see an increase of reps.

Burden’s day-to-day status is hopeful news for the Bears’ receiver room, which is good considering all options for one of their top offensive options.

Rome Odunze’s foot injury

Second-year receiver Rome Odunze missed the Dec. 7 game against the Packers with a foot injury. He went through warm-ups on Sunday, but was ruled out five minutes before kickoff against the Browns after aggravating that foot injury.

The Bears got production from Burden, DJ Moore and Colston Loveland in the receiving game. That helped the offense put up 31 points against Cleveland. But, in a crucial stretch, the Bears could be without Odunze.

Johnson said the team is considering all options regarding how to proceed with Odunze’s injury. This includes the potential of shutting him down for a handful of games.

"There may be a case where we have to protect him from himself a little bit and just make sure we get him right and he’ll be able to help us down the road," Johnson said.

Whether Odunze plays Saturday vs. Green Bay remains to be seen. However, it was clear the Bears value him in games with equal stakes later on in the season.

The Bears, overall, value Odunze’s long-term health just as much.

"All options are on the table," Johnson said. "We’re going to do what’s best for Rome first and foremost."