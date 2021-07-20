Expand / Collapse search

M. Night Shyamalan talks about twist endings, upcoming thriller 'Old'

CHICAGO - Iconic writer and director M. Night Shyamalan returns to theaters this weekend with his new thriller "Old."

Jake Hamilton spoke to the master of the twist ending – the man behind "The Sixth Sense and Split"– about how long it takes him to develop those iconic, mind-blowing endings.

"It’s different for each project, the movement of it," Shyamalan said.

"Sometimes the question in and of itself is so exciting, I can’t wait to sit down and keep writing and find out what the answer is."

Shymalan’s newest dark thriller "Old" follows a group of vacationers who discover a remote beach and realize they’re all aging at a rapid pace.

The movie hits theaters around Chicago on Friday..