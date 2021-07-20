M. Night Shyamalan talks about twist endings, upcoming thriller 'Old'

Iconic writer and director M. Night Shyamalan returns to theaters this weekend with his new thriller "Old."

Jake Hamilton spoke to the master of the twist ending – the man behind "The Sixth Sense and Split"– about how long it takes him to develop those iconic, mind-blowing endings.

"It’s different for each project, the movement of it," Shyamalan said.

"Sometimes the question in and of itself is so exciting, I can’t wait to sit down and keep writing and find out what the answer is."

Shymalan’s newest dark thriller "Old" follows a group of vacationers who discover a remote beach and realize they’re all aging at a rapid pace.

The movie hits theaters around Chicago on Friday..