Old Mill Creek crash: Lake County Sheriff investigating BMW collision with semi-truck

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a Monday morning crash in Old Mill Creek that left a 38-year-old man in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173. A semi-truck traveling northbound on Route 45 was struck by a westbound BMW driven by a 38-year-old man from Schaumburg, the sheriff said.

The driver of the BMW disobeyed a red light, colliding with the tractor-trailer, according to the sheriff. The driver of the BMW was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed.

Prior to the crash, authorities had received reports of a reckless driver operating a BMW sedan in the same area. Further investigation confirmed that the BMW involved in the crash was the same vehicle reported for reckless driving.

The sheriff says alcohol impairment is believed to have played a role in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.