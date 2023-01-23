Old Navy on State Street to close this week

Old Navy announced it will be closing its Loop location Tuesday after 10 years.

The clothing retailer's lease at 150 N. State St. expired at the end of last year and the company did not renew it.

"We regularly and thoughtfully review our real estate to support the best path forward for our brand and Gap Inc. Our Old Navy State Street location will close on Tuesday, 1/24. Local customers can continue to shop at our other Chicago locations including Roosevelt Collection, North & Kingsbury, and Riverpoint Center, or shop our family of brands online," an Old Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

It's not clear yet which business will take over the downtown building.