Old Town Art Fair: Chicago festival kicks off with record-breaking artist lineup

Get ready to embrace the official start of summer in Old Town as the highly anticipated Old Town Art Fair kicked off on Friday.

This year's fair boasts an impressive roster of over 220 local and nationally-acclaimed artists, including 100 newcomers to the event.

Drawing a crowd of approximately 30,000 attendees, the two-square block area between Wisconsin and Menomenee, just west of Lincoln Avenue, will transform into a vibrant hub of artistic expression.

Now in its 73rd year, the Old Town Art Fair has become an iconic tradition that extends beyond art appreciation. With a plethora of food options, refreshing drinks, captivating live music, and the delightful pastime of people-watching, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"I'm just excited to have some fun this weekend. Let's celebrate local artists. Let's all get our friends to buy some things, and really feel grateful for the community that we live in," said Alderman Timmy Knudsen.

The Old Town Art Fair's esteemed reputation has been solidified by its recent recognition as "Chicago's Best Festival."