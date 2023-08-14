Old Town drive-by shooting leaves 4 wounded

Four people were wounded, one critically, in a mass shooting Sunday night on Chicago's Near North Side.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. and found one woman and three men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of West Division Street in Old Town.

A 28-year-old man had been shot several times throughout the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were each shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. They were all listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Investigation revealed the group was shot at by a male who fled the scene in a black sedan, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.