Old Town shooting: Man critically wounded after being shot during fight

A man is in critical condition after being shot during a physical altercation in Old Town Wednesday night.

At about 8:31 p.m., a 34-year-old man was in a physical altercation with an unknown offender in the 200 block of West Scott Street when another group of three approached and one of the offenders began shooting, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the right leg and once in the left leg.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.