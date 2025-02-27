Olive-Harvey Lady Panthers look to finish strong before playoffs

The Brief The Lady Panthers play their final regular-season game Thursday night, looking to bounce back after a close loss to Carl Sandburg, with a 28-1 record and a perfect 10-0 conference record. Several sophomores have secured Division I offers, earning scholarships, but still face financial challenges like housing and living costs at junior college. Thursday’s game is a celebration and reflection before the postseason, with Monday marking the start of the playoffs.



The adrenaline is pumping, and emotions are running high at Olive-Harvey Community College as the Lady Panthers gear up for their final regular-season game.

It’s sophomore night, and the team is looking to bounce back after a tight loss over the weekend.

What we know:

Thursday night marks the last regular-season game for the Lady Panthers, a team that has exceeded expectations all season.

After only having five players last year, the team rebuilt from the ground up — and what a rebuild it’s been.

With a 28-1 record, their only loss came in a heart-pounding 72-70 battle against Carl Sandburg over the weekend.

Despite the setback, they remain undefeated in conference play at 10-0. This is the first year the team has competed in the NJCAA Division I.

For several players, Thursday night is more than just a game — it’s a stepping stone.

Multiple sophomores have earned offers from Division I schools, securing tuition-covered scholarships. But while their education is set, they still face the financial realities of housing and daily living expenses while attending a junior college.

Still, none of that matters when they hit the court. Thursday night is all about celebration, reflection, and making one final statement before the postseason.

What they're saying:

"They're really big. They have three or four players over six feet, so it's going to be a nice, tough matchup," said coach Jeff Dillard.

When asked about the team’s focus, Dillard emphasized intensity.

"Just intensity from the tip off. Just coming out with intensity and knowing that every team is going to give us their best shot. They gonna give it to us. So we just gotta be prepared," Dillard added.

What's next:

The Lady Panthers have built something special this year.

Thursday’s game is their last of the regular season against Kennedy King College.

Monday marks the start of the playoffs for Olive-Harvey.