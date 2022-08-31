Oak Street beach hosts pro beach volleyball tournament

Professional volleyball hits Oak Street Beach this weekend.

The AVP Gold Series Chicago Open is back with some of the top stars competing.

Pro beach volleyball player and Olympian Casey Patterson is playing in the tournament — making it his last Chicago playing appearance before he retires.

"As a kid growing up, I used to watch it on TV, record on a VHS and say, 'One day I want to be a pro like those guys,’" said Patterson. "So this is a very like historically like traditionally very cool spot for the tour. And it's usually one of the season ending spots. Like last year, our gold tour, this was the last one, and it always has a special place in our hearts as players."

Patterson says after he retires from beach volleyball, he might get into pickleball next.