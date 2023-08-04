Olympic medalist Simone Biles competing in Hoffman Estates

For the first time in two years, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is returning to the mat.

Her first competition will be right here in the Chicago suburbs!

She's going to be taking part in the U.S. Classic this weekend in Hoffman Estates.

Biles is scheduled to do all four events in the competition.

She has not competed since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing what's known as ‘the twisties.’