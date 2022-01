If you're sick of shoveling, you can now get someone else to take care of it with just a few clicks of a button.

On-demand snow removal is now available in Naperville. It's kind of like Uber, but for snow removal or lawn care.

The service is being offered by a company called "Green Pal."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Homeowners can list their snow removal needs and service date, and can pay through the app.