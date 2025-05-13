One dead in North Park apartment fire, another hospitalized: CFD

The Brief A fire Tuesday in the 5200 block of North Bernard Street in North Park left one person dead. Another individual was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire Tuesday in the city's North Park neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a report of an apartment fire this afternoon in the 5200 block of North Bernard Street.

The blaze was put out and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Another was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Apartment fire in North Park | CFD

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed is not yet known.