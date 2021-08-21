One dead, one in critical condition after shooting in Marquette Park

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Marquette Park.

They were traveling west in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 65th Street when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said. The vehicle stopped after the driver crashed into a nearby parked vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The other, 36, was struck in the shoulder and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrested have been made.

