One dead, several injured, after man strikes median while driving
WEST TOWN - Chicago Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in West Town Saturday morning.
According to police, a 41-year-old man was driving a van on westbound Lake Street, when he struck a median just after 2 a.m.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, and a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead.
Two additional men and one additional woman were taken to Mt. Sinai with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Major Accidents unit is investigating.