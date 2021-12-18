One dead, several injured, after man strikes median while driving

Chicago Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in West Town Saturday morning.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was driving a van on westbound Lake Street, when he struck a median just after 2 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, and a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Two additional men and one additional woman were taken to Mt. Sinai with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Advertisement

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.