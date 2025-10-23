1 dead, 2 injured after car collides with Union Pacific train in Elgin: police
ELGIN, Ill. - One person has died after a car crashed into a Union Pacific train in Elgin on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 6:30 a.m., officials responded to a crash involving the train and a car at the State Street crossing, north of Locust Street.
A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other adults in the car were transported to an area hospital, Elgin police said. Their conditions are unknown.
What's next:
The Elgin Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
Temporary signs will be posted at the railroad crossing until the investigation is complete.
Union Pacific will implement daily safety measures to prevent future crashes, which will include a train conductor verifying that all traffic has stopped before the train proceeds.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Elgin Police Department.