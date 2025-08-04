One driver critically hurt in early morning South Side crash, police say

The Brief Two vehicles collided early Monday morning on Chicago's South Side. One driver was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say one of the vehicles may have run a red light; citations are pending.



A two-vehicle crash early Monday on the South Side left one man critically injured, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. at the intersection of 8700 South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Responding officers found two vehicles had collided—a gray sedan and a white SUV.

Police believe the driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old man, may have disobeyed a traffic signal before crashing into the SUV. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the white SUV, described only as an adult male, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody and citations are pending.

What we don't know:

The exact direction of travel for each vehicle is still under investigation, police said.

What's next:

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit (MAIU) is investigating.