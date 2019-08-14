One 'Friends' superfan can earn $1,000 by binge watching 25 hours of hit show

Do you love “Friends” enough to watch back-to-back episodes nonstop?

Telecommunications company Frontier is offering one lucky superfan a “dream job” to binge 25 hours of the hit show and earn $1,000 in honor of the upcoming 25-year anniversary.

“From the day it premiered, Friends was a cultural phenomenon, and we want to see if that legacy holds up,” the official submission page said.

So what will the superfan be required to do? The winner will get a chance to watch 25 hours of “Friends,” that comes out to about 60 episodes. It must be done before Sept. 22, 2019, which is the official anniversary date.

As the person continues their binge session of the show, he or she will be required to live-tweet throughout the experience. Once the marathon is completed, the person must tweet a picture celebrating the official anniversary with his or her friends and tag @FrontierCorp.

Once the tasks are complete, he or she will get the $1,000. The winner will also receive a “Friends” T-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats and a one-year subscription to Netflix or a Visa gift card for the amount of an annual subscription if the person already has an account.

Anyone who chooses to apply must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, according to the rules. The person must also be organized, detail-oriented and have an active Twitter account with a following.

Advertisement

The “self-proclaimed, die-hard Friends superfan” must also know quotes from the show, hilarious scenarios and even some random little details, such as how many sisters Joey actually has or what is Chandler’s job.

Those details are what “make the show the tried and true classic it is,” Frontier said.

To apply for a chance to binge your heart out, head to frontierbundles.com/friends-dream-job.

Applicants must also pick their favorite character, write a 100-word essay on who was right about “The Break” and explain why. Bonus points will be awarded to anyone who includes a 1-3 minute video response, according to Frontier.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 3, and a winner will be announced Sept. 16.