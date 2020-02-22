One killed in fire in Naperville

A person was killed Saturday in a fire at their home in west suburban Naperville.

About 8:50 a.m., someone called the Naperville Fire Department about an alarm sounding from a first-floor apartment in the first block of Olympus Drive, Naperville fire officials said. When fire crews arrived about five minutes later, they saw smoke pouring from the apartment and immediately entered.

One person was found dead inside the apartment, officials said. The fire, which was burning in the bedroom, was put out within five minutes.

No one else was inside the apartment, officials said. No firefighters were injured during the response.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, and police do not suspect any foul play, officials said. None of the building’s other occupants were displaced.